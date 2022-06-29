Advertisement

25 deer uncovered in NW Kansas poaching investigation

(KCRG)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine people have been charged after dozens of illegally harvested animals, including 25 deer were uncovered in Northwest Kansas.

The Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks says the investigation led to a total of 140 charges being filed relating to the illegal take of wildlife among the accused. Of those charges, three people received more than four charges each.

Tayton Weeter was charged with 58 counts and pleaded guilty to 22. He was ordered to pay $45,000 in fines and his hunting privileges were revoked for 10 years.

Tracy Weeter was charged with 46 counts. She pleaded guilty to 12 and was ordered to pay $2,438 in fines and court costs.

Sean Winter was charged with 18 counts and pleaded guilty to six. He will have to pay $5,800 in fines, will not be able to hunt for a year, and had to forfeit a firearm.

The six others charged were not listed in a release sent by the agency Wednesday afternoon.

KDWP says the investigation took place between 2015 and 2019 in Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace, and Logan Counties. Numerous search warrants, tips and interviews uncovered 25 deer, most mule deer, one antelope and eight turkeys that had been illegally harvested. Officials say other wildlife was found to have been taken illegally as well.

Officials say many of the deer had been shot with firearms during archery season, and others were killed without a permit.

Officials say 13 of the deer scored had an average antler size of 173 inches.

