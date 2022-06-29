100k Kansans could become debt-free if student loan forgiveness is passed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the pause on monthly payments of federal student loans set to expire August 31, President Biden has

been reportedly considering cancelling $10,000 in student debt per borrower and is expected to make an official announcement later this summer.

According to student loan hero, more than 400,000 Kansans have debt from either private or federal student loans.

A recent analysis shows the average amount of debt per borrower in Kansas is currently $32,045 with a total $12.8 billion in outstanding student loan debt. The average monthly payment per borrower in the state is currently $255.

The state of Kansas currently offers government-funded loan repayment or forgiveness programs for borrowers working in eligible professions in the state.



