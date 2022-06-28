Tuesday night forecast: Warming this week with weekend rain chances

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another mild day in Northeast Kansas with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies. Overnight tonight we should get down to the mid 60s and warm back into the low 90s Wednesday. Although we are heating up the air temperature, our humidity will stay fairly low and we are not anticipating dangerous heat this week. We are still tracking a chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend. Keep an eye on Monday, July 4th, but for now we are expecting conditions to stay dry.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the 60s. South wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday night low will be in the mid 60s again with light south winds. South winds will increase through the day Thursday at 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. There is a chance for an isolated storm or two in North-Central Kansas Thursday night, but most areas should remain dry. This storm chance is the result of an incoming cold front that will provide several chances for scattered rain and thunderstorms through this weekend.

Friday will be a touch cooler with highs near 90º as the front crawls southward. Scattered rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms are likely late in the day Friday continuing through Friday night into Saturday before diminishing some on Sunday. As things stand now, There is a low chance for isolated showers Monday afternoon and we are not expecting any rain for Monday evening. We will need to continue monitoring the latest data as it comes out as things could linger a bit into Monday. Additional rain chances are also showing up going into next week.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

As temperatures continue to heat back up, make sure you’re staying safe in the heat. Stay hydrated, don’t forget the sunscreen and keep your pets in mind. Rain along with storm chances will be increasing through the day Friday with the best chance of rain by Friday night and continuing into Saturday. The rain chance winds down Sunday into Monday for the rest of the holiday weekend. If you are making any outdoor plans, you’ll likely want to consider a Plan B for Friday night and Saturday but keep your plans Sunday and Monday however be ready to adjust your plans if the forecast changes for any part of the holiday weekend but especially for Sunday. While the risk for severe weather is low it will be something to monitor.....lightning and locally heavy rain will be the primary hazards.

Conditional risk that storms even exist late Thursday night into early Friday morning (Hail/wind risk) (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.