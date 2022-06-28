Tuesday forecast: Seasonal today, heating up the next couple days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a comfortable start to the week yesterday, highs will be warming up each day with the combination of a warmer airmass and sunny skies.

Most spots will remain in the 80s today before we start to get more in the 90s tomorrow and Thursday and for several areas even into Friday.

More cloud cover and rain chances Friday through Monday will keep temperatures in several areas cooling down in the 80s although if there is more sun with dry conditions, low 90s are possible especially Friday and Monday.

Of course with this unsettled weather pattern expected for the holiday weekend, we’ll be fine-tuning the forecast each day and get more specific as we get into the weekend. Confidence remains high that the highest chance of rain will be Friday night through Saturday night before diminishing Sunday into the 4th of July.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the 60s. South wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday will end up being the hottest day with highs in the 90s and breezy conditions with gusts around 25 mph before we start to cool back down on Friday.

Once we get past the rain chances mainly Friday night through Sunday, low chances exist for much of next work week looking at the extended outlook. Keep in mind the key term is low chances not ‘zero’ chance of rain so this will continue to be fine-tuned in the coming days.

Taking Action:

As temperatures continue to heat back up, make sure you’re staying safe in the heat. Stay hydrated, don’t forget the sunscreen and keep your pets in mind.

Rain along with storm chances will be increasing through the day Friday with the best chance of rain by Friday night and continuing into Saturday. The rain chance winds down Sunday into Monday for the rest of the holiday weekend. If you are making any outdoor plans, you’ll likely want to consider a Plan B for Friday night and Saturday but keep your plans Sunday and Monday however be ready to adjust your plans if the forecast changes for any part of the holiday weekend but especially for Sunday. While the risk for severe weather is low it will be something to monitor.....lightning and locally heavy rain will be the primary hazards.



Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.