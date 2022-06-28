Advertisement

Topeka Mayor to display local artists in City Hall gallery

FILE - City Hall, Topeka
FILE - City Hall, Topeka(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla will display local artists in the gallery at City Hall in collaboration with 785 Arts LLC.

785 Arts LLC in Topeka says it has joined a collaborative project with Mayor Mike Padilla which will promote artists and the arts in the Capital City.

785 Arts said the Mayor’s Art Initiative will kick off in the summer of 2022 with a Variety Show of mixed-media art displayed in the Mayor’s Office as a private gallery.

In September, 785 said the show will open to the public at its gallery and studio located at 112 SW 6th Ave. with an artist’s reception and work available for purchase by the public. It said the work will be available through the end of 2022.

Also on display in the Mayor’s private gallery at City Hall in late 2022, 785 said there will be a selection of work from artists in the Aaron Douglas Art Fair. It said these works will be displayed at the ArtsConenct Gallery at 909 N Kansas Ave through the August First Friday Artwalk.

In 2023, 785 said there will also be four rotating shows including Living the Dream Student Artwork, Topeka Las Artes, Topeka Folk Art and Topeka Native Land Acknowledgement.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were killed as the result of a head-on collision on K-4 near NE 31st St. June 13, 2022.
KHP investigating presence of third vehicle at fatal wreck scene
One dead in Lyon Co. UTV rollover
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
KS Cold Cases: Mercedes Holford and Crystal Andrews
Kansas Cold Cases: Mercedes Holford and Crystal Andrews
One arrested in fatal Ottawa stabbing

Latest News

An Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump truck near Mendon, Missouri, Photo Date:...
KNEA reps among passengers on derailed Amtrak train
USD-501 staff and faculty are stepping out to mingle with the public. The district kicked off...
USD-501 Holds first Listening and Learning Tour
Panera Bread’s 7th annual fundraising campaign is set to help raise funds for a pediatric...
Earnings from Panera Bread’s annual fundraiser to go to pediatric cancer research
USD-501 staff and faculty are stepping out to mingle with the public. The district kicked off...
USD-501 Holds first Listening and Learning Tour