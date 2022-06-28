Topeka Mayor to display local artists in City Hall gallery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla will display local artists in the gallery at City Hall in collaboration with 785 Arts LLC.

785 Arts LLC in Topeka says it has joined a collaborative project with Mayor Mike Padilla which will promote artists and the arts in the Capital City.

785 Arts said the Mayor’s Art Initiative will kick off in the summer of 2022 with a Variety Show of mixed-media art displayed in the Mayor’s Office as a private gallery.

In September, 785 said the show will open to the public at its gallery and studio located at 112 SW 6th Ave. with an artist’s reception and work available for purchase by the public. It said the work will be available through the end of 2022.

Also on display in the Mayor’s private gallery at City Hall in late 2022, 785 said there will be a selection of work from artists in the Aaron Douglas Art Fair. It said these works will be displayed at the ArtsConenct Gallery at 909 N Kansas Ave through the August First Friday Artwalk.

In 2023, 785 said there will also be four rotating shows including Living the Dream Student Artwork, Topeka Las Artes, Topeka Folk Art and Topeka Native Land Acknowledgement.

