Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man allegedly attempted to outrun a methamphetamine arrest early Tuesday morning after Shawnee Co. deputies stopped his SUV when he ran out and hid underneath a nearby truck.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, deputies arrested Derek S. Devlin, 37, of Topeka, for alleged possession of methamphetamine and felony interference with law enforcement after he ran from a traffic stop in the 1000 block of NW Van Buren St.

Deputies said just after 3 a.m., they attempted to stop a green 1997 Ford Explorer in the area when they learned the driver, identified as Devlin, had a felony warrant out for his arrest. However, when he was stopped, he ran from the SUV.

Devlin was quickly located by deputies as he hid underneath a nearby truck.

Deputies said Devlin was arrested and during the investigation, a K9 Unit found illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Devlin was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for a felony warrant and a Topeka bench warrant. He was also booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.

