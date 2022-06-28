Advertisement

Topeka man attempts to outrun meth arrest by hiding under nearby truck

Derek Devlin, 37
Derek Devlin, 37(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man allegedly attempted to outrun a methamphetamine arrest early Tuesday morning after Shawnee Co. deputies stopped his SUV when he ran out and hid underneath a nearby truck.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, deputies arrested Derek S. Devlin, 37, of Topeka, for alleged possession of methamphetamine and felony interference with law enforcement after he ran from a traffic stop in the 1000 block of NW Van Buren St.

Deputies said just after 3 a.m., they attempted to stop a green 1997 Ford Explorer in the area when they learned the driver, identified as Devlin, had a felony warrant out for his arrest. However, when he was stopped, he ran from the SUV.

Devlin was quickly located by deputies as he hid underneath a nearby truck.

Deputies said Devlin was arrested and during the investigation, a K9 Unit found illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Devlin was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for a felony warrant and a Topeka bench warrant. He was also booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were killed as the result of a head-on collision on K-4 near NE 31st St. June 13, 2022.
KHP investigating presence of third vehicle at fatal wreck scene
One dead in Lyon Co. UTV rollover
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
KS Cold Cases: Mercedes Holford and Crystal Andrews
Kansas Cold Cases: Mercedes Holford and Crystal Andrews
One arrested in fatal Ottawa stabbing

Latest News

FILE
KBI Child Victims Task Force seizes evidence from SW Topeka home
FILE - Riley Co. officials say straight line winds clocked at around 100 mph were responsible...
City of Manhattan to move cleanup efforts to Area 2 following severe storms
Panera Bread’s 7th annual fundraising campaign will help raise funds for a pediatric charity...
Earnings from Panera Bread’s annual fundraiser to go to pediatric cancer research
The Kansas Water Office updates the list of those under emergency, watch and warning status for...
All counties placed on drought watch as heat wave creeps across Kansas