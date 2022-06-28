Topeka coaches and parents agree with Supreme Court’s ruling on Coach Kennedy Case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -When Coach Joseph Kennedy, who was a former football coach at Bremerton School District was put on leave because he would kneel and pray after games, he fought back and said he should have the right to display his faith.

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed, saying he is protected by the constitution.

Local coaches and parents of athletes say, they side with the Supreme Court.

“I think that’s perfectly fine. I think that is what is wrong with a lot of things today, is the kids and the adults are not allowed to pray when they chose to pray. If people don’t want to pray, that is their opinion, but I do think it’s wrong to say you can’t pray,” said Serena Anderson.

Kennedy started off praying by himself on the 50-yard line and as time went on, his students joined him, which led to prayers in the locker room.

In its decision, the Supreme Court’s majority said there was no evidence Kennedy coerced his students to pray.

Nicholas dowell, who coaches a Topeka youth baseball team says if it wasn’t forced, he doesn’t see an issue.

“As long as he wasn’t requiring the athletes to be apart of the prayer. I don’t see a problem with it or restricting somebody’s rights just based on their actions and compelling someone to do that would be wrong,” he said.

He says sometimes having prayer on the field can teach athletes more than just baseball.

“I wanted to teach leadership on the field so it’s one of those things where I asked kids “Is this what you want to do, do you want to lead, go and do it”. After about the first week it was kid led, I was there obviously, but so it was just kind of something neat at the end we came as a team.”

The dissent argued the coercion was implied and the practice blurs the line between separation of church and state.

But some say, there shouldn’t be a line.

“I think it agrees with free speech and religious expression, he wasn’t forcing anyone to join him, he has the right to go pray anywhere he wants to I think anytime. We used to have school prayer in school actually and now they act like its some type of evil or something, I think that’s ridiculous. I think it’s a wonderful decision and I’m glad they came down with that,” said Mark Pierce.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.