Teacher describes Amtrak derailment "Looks like a bomb went off"

Teacher onboard Amtrak describes derailment
By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Six students and two chaperones from Pleasant Ridge High School were among those on the train. They were headed to an FBLA convention in Chicago.

Just two hours out of Kansas City, Pleasant Ridge teacher Jason Drinkard said everything was going great, until all of a sudden, the train started to tip over.

Drinkard and his wife were in charge of the group and says no one from the group suffered major injuries, only some bruising.

After the derailment, Drinkard spoke with 13 NEWS and describes the chaotic event.

“Everything was going great, and all of a sudden there was this big jolt and I look outside the window and there is a big brown dust crowd. The guys sitting across from me are yelling out saying we hit a car and next thing you know, our train car is tipping over,” he said

Once the train tipped completely over, is when Drinkard said the real chaos happened.

“Items are going everywhere, people are going everywhere and the best way to describe it is once we were done moving, it looked like a bomb had gone off inside the train car,” he said.

Drinkard said people were quick to pop out the emergency windows, he described climbing the seats “Like a jungle gym” to get out.

He said everyone pulled together to help the elderly get out and carry people to the ambulances 150 yards away.

