Study finds Kansas among most independent states in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansas was found to have one of the highest rates of gambling addiction, the state was also found to be one of the most independent states in the nation according to a recent study.

With Independence Day right around the corner, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Most Independent States, and Kansas - along with most of its border states - ranked in the top half.

To see which states were the most self-sufficient, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across data sets which include how dependent residents are on the government and other people for finances, their jobs and personal vices.

Kansas ranked 17th overall with a total score of 57.13, a Financial Dependency rank of 24, a Government Dependency rank of 1, a Job-Market Dependency rank of 11, an International-Trade Dependency rank of 35 and a Vice Dependency rank of 45.

Colorado was ranked the 2nd most independent state with a total score of 63.66, a Financial Dependency rank of 5 a Government Dependency rank of 5 a Job-Market Dependency rank of 38 an International-Trade Dependency rank of 6 and a Vice Dependency rank of 30.

Nebraska ranked 5th overall with a total score of 60.37, a Financial Dependency rank of 15, a Government Dependency rank of 7, a Job-Market Dependency rank of 2, an International-Trade Dependency rank of 26 and a Vice Dependency rank of 39.

Oklahoma was ranked 25th most independent with a total score of 53.89, a Financial Dependency rank of 45, a Government Dependency rank of 31, a Job-Market Dependency rank of 20, an International-Trade Dependency rank of 5 and a Vice Dependency rank of 36.

Lastly, Missouri ranked 33rd overall with a total score of 52.04, a Financial Dependency rank of 32, a Government Dependency rank of 29, a Job-Market Dependency rank of 23, an International-Trade Dependency rank of 16 and a Vice Dependency rank of 43.

The study also found that Kansas ranked as the third-least federally dependent state and had the third-lowest percentage of homes receiving public assistance and SNAP or food stamps. Meanwhile, Nebraska had the fifth-lowest percentage of homes receiving public assistance and tied for the lowest unemployment rate with Utah, New Hampshire, Vermont and Alabama.

The report noted that Colorado had the second-lowest percentage of jobs supported b exported goods while Oklahoma had the fourth. Colorado also had the second-lowest percentage of state GDP generated by exports to other countries while Oklahoma had the third. Nebraska had the fourth-lowest percentage of adult drug users while Colorado had the fifth-highest.

Meanwhile, Kansas tied for the third-highest percentage of adults with gambling disorders as Oklahoma was found to have the second-lowest percentage of adult binge drinkers while Nebraska tied with North Dakota and Montana for the third-highest percentage of binge drinkers.

The study found the most independent states include:

Utah Colorado Massachusetts Virginia Nebraska

The study found the most dependent states include:

Kentucky Louisiana Mississippi Alaska South Carolina

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

