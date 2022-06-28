USD-501 Holds first Listening and Learning Tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Milk and Honey Coffee CO. hosted the first stop on USD-501′s “I Love TPS Listening and Learning Tour”, Tuesday, June 28th.

TPS Superintendent, Dr. Tiffany Anderson says “I’m meeting people where they are and if there’s a place that you’d love to see me at, we’re in east Topeka, Central and West but if there’s some place that you’d just love for me to set up at let us know and I will call the owner and see if we can set up shop and get a chance to just listen and learn”.

TPS leadership will go to various locations over the next two weeks, listening to feedback, answering questions, sharing job opportunities, enrolling students and more.

Dr. Anderson says, “This is about listening to learn what are your needs and how can we help fill them. If your need is that you need housing let us know and we’ll connect you with the resource and we have a person here for that, if your need is just wanting to share your career in Topeka and you’re a retiree and you just want to talk to us we have human resources here, I’m here”.

Local high schoolers were among Tuesday’s attendees. They say the administrators’ desire to listen makes all the difference.

“Knowing that they want to give us that, that they want us to have more is just great, knowing that they’re really absorbing and listening and just really soaking in what we need is amazing because, we’re the students so what we need should be like at the top of the list,” says Highland Park senior, Alize Davis.

Dr. Anderson called Tuesday’s turnout a success, and wants people to know these events are for everyone, not just parents and students.

“Really anyone in Shawnee County can just come and we’re hear to listen and to love on our community and continue to grow and be better for it,” Dr. Anderson says.

For more information on the next tour dates and locations click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.