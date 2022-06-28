Silver Alert issued for Kansas man who may be lost in Texas

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Kansas man who has not been heard from since he told his family he got lost in the Dallas area on his way to see them in Alabama.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Tuesday, June 28, the Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office asked that it issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing man from Towanda.

KBI said the whereabouts of Joseph M. Hayes, 71, of Towanda, are unknown and officials need the public’s help to find him.

Agents noted that Hayes last spoke to his family over the phone on Sunday, June 26, and was likely near the Dallas, Texas, area. The family is concerned for his safety.

KBI said Hayes had left his home in Towanda on June 20 to visit family in Anniston, Ala. However, he never made it.

Hayes is known to drive a 2014 black Dodge Ram 150 with Kansas plates 576-HZW. He has been described as a 71-year-old, 5-foot-8-inch tall, white male who weighs about 175 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair.

While he was traveling, KBI said Hayes told the family he had gotten turned around in the Fort Worth area and they suggested he return to Kansas. However, he never arrived back home either.

On Thursday, June 23, agents said Hayes’ vehicle was seen via a license plate reader in Williamson Co., Texas. They said one of his daughters was able to make contact with him on the phone on Sunday, and he believed he was in Dallas.

KBI noted that Hayes has suffered a previous stroke, has high blood pressure and his family indicates he has shown signs of dementia.

If anyone sees Hayes or has information about where he may be, they should call 911 or the Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office at 316-322-4398 immediately.

