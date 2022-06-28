Police identify man killed in SW Wichita moped crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police identified a man killed in a Tuesday afternoon moped crash in southwest Wichita. Kiefer Goseland died after losing control of his moped. Police said he hit a utility pole and was thrown from the vehicle.

