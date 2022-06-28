Advertisement

Police identify man killed in SW Wichita moped crash

A rider died from injuries in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash near MacArthur and Hoover,...
A rider died from injuries in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash near MacArthur and Hoover, in southwest Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police identified a man killed in a Tuesday afternoon moped crash in southwest Wichita. Kiefer Goseland died after losing control of his moped. Police said he hit a utility pole and was thrown from the vehicle.

Update: Wichita police confirm a rider died from injuries after a moped hit a utility pole in southwest Wichita. It happened about 4 p.m. near MacArthur and Hoover, in southwest Wichita. The motorcycle was the lone vehicle involved in the crash.

A rider died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash reported about 4 p.m. near MacArthur and Hoover in southwest Wichita. This was a single-vehicle crash.

Eyewitness News has a crew near the scene to gather further information.

