Advertisement

RCHD to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children starting Thursday

FILE
FILE(none)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department will start to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to young children on Thursday.

The Riley County Health Department says staff will start to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to young children starting Thursday, June 30, at its clinic located at 2030 Tecumseh Rd. It said all children older than 6 months are eligible for a vaccine as long as a parent or legal guardian is present.

RCHD noted that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available and it does not charge any fees for the vaccine.

“The vaccine shipment arrived today and we will be ready to see young patients starting Thursday,” said Local Health Officer and Health Department Director Julie Gibbs. “Vaccines are the best way to provide durable protection from the virus and guard against potential complications from severe disease. If you have questions, talk with your child’s pediatrician. They will know the most about your child’s particular medical needs and will be able to provide appropriate medical advice.”

The Department indicated that local pediatricians will also start to administer COVID-19 vaccines to young children.

RCHD said walk-ins are welcome at the health department or residents can call 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 to schedule an appointment. Wait times may be longer than normal for the first few days. It noted that its clinic hours are as follows:

  • Monday - Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Thursday: Noon - 6 p.m.
  • Friday: 8:30 - 11 a.m.

RCHD noted that the availability of vaccines for young children will also affect child care facilities. It said close contacts will no longer automatically be quarantined if the child is up to date on vaccines. However, those who are sick or show symptoms of the virus, including fever, should stay home and isolate themselves whether they are vaccinated or not.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were killed as the result of a head-on collision on K-4 near NE 31st St. June 13, 2022.
KHP investigating presence of third vehicle at fatal wreck scene
One dead in Lyon Co. UTV rollover
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
KS Cold Cases: Mercedes Holford and Crystal Andrews
Kansas Cold Cases: Mercedes Holford and Crystal Andrews
One arrested in fatal Ottawa stabbing

Latest News

Kansas Leadership Center
Kansas Health Foundation names new president, CEO
FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with...
Kansas AG continues to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates in court
Seven month old baby receives the Covid-19 vaccine.
Pediatric COVID vaccines now available in Shawnee Co.
FILE
KDHE approves COVID-19 vaccines for children betwen 6 mo. and 6 yrs.