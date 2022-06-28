RCHD to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children starting Thursday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department will start to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to young children on Thursday.

The Riley County Health Department says staff will start to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to young children starting Thursday, June 30, at its clinic located at 2030 Tecumseh Rd. It said all children older than 6 months are eligible for a vaccine as long as a parent or legal guardian is present.

RCHD noted that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available and it does not charge any fees for the vaccine.

“The vaccine shipment arrived today and we will be ready to see young patients starting Thursday,” said Local Health Officer and Health Department Director Julie Gibbs. “Vaccines are the best way to provide durable protection from the virus and guard against potential complications from severe disease. If you have questions, talk with your child’s pediatrician. They will know the most about your child’s particular medical needs and will be able to provide appropriate medical advice.”

The Department indicated that local pediatricians will also start to administer COVID-19 vaccines to young children.

RCHD said walk-ins are welcome at the health department or residents can call 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 to schedule an appointment. Wait times may be longer than normal for the first few days. It noted that its clinic hours are as follows:

Monday - Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday: Noon - 6 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 - 11 a.m.

RCHD noted that the availability of vaccines for young children will also affect child care facilities. It said close contacts will no longer automatically be quarantined if the child is up to date on vaccines. However, those who are sick or show symptoms of the virus, including fever, should stay home and isolate themselves whether they are vaccinated or not.

