Advertisement

Nearly 100 women attend Latina Leadership Summit in Wichita

Esther Lopez speaks at the 2022 Latina Leadership Summit in Wichita on June 25, 2022.
Esther Lopez speaks at the 2022 Latina Leadership Summit in Wichita on June 25, 2022.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 100 women attended a Latina Leadership Summit on Saturday to discuss civic engagement, voting and self-care.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says her appointed Kansas Hispanic Latino American Affairs Commission held its Latina Leadership Summit on Saturday, June 25 at Wichita State University. She said the summit highlighted Latinas who have run for elected office or are strong and engaged advocates for progress in their communities.

In 2022, Gov. Kelly said the theme was “Uplifting Latina Power Through Civic Engagement,” and the event included workshops on civic engagement, voting and self-care. She said nearly 100 people attended.

“This year’s Latina Leadership Summit promoted a very important message:  Women belong in places of leadership,” Kelly said. “Women of every color and creed should be part of every conversation that affects their lives. I’ve seen that in my own life, and I’ve worked to bring more women to the decision-making table alongside me.”

Since she took office in 2019, Kelly noted that more than half of her administration’s appointments have been women. She said those appointments have included cabinet positions, judges and board and commission directors.

Kelly said Esther Lopez, former International Secretary of the United Food and Retail Workers, was the featured speaker for the event.

“KHLAAC continues to show leadership by hosting trainings and events for civic engagement in our community,” Aude Negrete, Executive Director of KHLAAC said. “I want to thank Governor Kelly for supporting this event every single year.”

For more information about the Kansas Hispanic Latino American Affairs Commission, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were killed as the result of a head-on collision on K-4 near NE 31st St. June 13, 2022.
KHP investigating presence of third vehicle at fatal wreck scene
One dead in Lyon Co. UTV rollover
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
KS Cold Cases: Mercedes Holford and Crystal Andrews
Kansas Cold Cases: Mercedes Holford and Crystal Andrews
One arrested in fatal Ottawa stabbing

Latest News

Leaping Llamas was honored.
Leaping Llamas honored
Joseph Hayes
Silver Alert issued for Kansas man who may be lost in Texas
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
FILE
Kansas man to spend 24+ years in prison for drug trafficking conviction