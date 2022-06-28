Nearly 100 women attend Latina Leadership Summit in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 100 women attended a Latina Leadership Summit on Saturday to discuss civic engagement, voting and self-care.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says her appointed Kansas Hispanic Latino American Affairs Commission held its Latina Leadership Summit on Saturday, June 25 at Wichita State University. She said the summit highlighted Latinas who have run for elected office or are strong and engaged advocates for progress in their communities.

In 2022, Gov. Kelly said the theme was “Uplifting Latina Power Through Civic Engagement,” and the event included workshops on civic engagement, voting and self-care. She said nearly 100 people attended.

“This year’s Latina Leadership Summit promoted a very important message: Women belong in places of leadership,” Kelly said. “Women of every color and creed should be part of every conversation that affects their lives. I’ve seen that in my own life, and I’ve worked to bring more women to the decision-making table alongside me.”

Since she took office in 2019, Kelly noted that more than half of her administration’s appointments have been women. She said those appointments have included cabinet positions, judges and board and commission directors.

Kelly said Esther Lopez, former International Secretary of the United Food and Retail Workers, was the featured speaker for the event.

“KHLAAC continues to show leadership by hosting trainings and events for civic engagement in our community,” Aude Negrete, Executive Director of KHLAAC said. “I want to thank Governor Kelly for supporting this event every single year.”

