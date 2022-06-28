More than $9 billion invested in Kansas in just over 3 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $9 billion has been invested in the Sunflower State by private sector businesses since January of 2019.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that since she took office in January 2019, the Sunflower State has attracted more than $9 billion in new investments by private sector businesses. She said the milestone continues the state’s record-breaking economic development.

Gov. Kelly noted that the Kansas Department of Commerce - led by Lieutenant Gov. David Toland - has closed on 658 economic development projects which have created or retained more than 43,500 jobs throughout the state.

“Our track record of fully funding schools, investing in infrastructure, and expanding broadband access has resulted in more businesses choosing to call Kansas home,” Kelly said. “Here’s what this new, $9 billion milestone means for Kansans: More jobs, stronger communities, and greater opportunity.”

Kelly noted that the announcement follows a string of economic development wins for the state. Earlier in June, she said Kansas won the prestigious Gold Shovel Award for the second year in a row for its excellence in attracting high-value investment projects which create a significant number of new jobs.

In March, Kelly also said Kansas won the Governor’s Cup as the state with the most economic development investments per capita in the nation. She said in April, Scorpion Biological Service invested $650 million in a new biomanufacturing facility in Manhattan.

“Governor Kelly has made economic development a priority for all areas of the state,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “So, passing the $9 billion mark is not surprising. Companies large and small recognize Kansas as a winning investment – and the success stories just keep accumulating.”

Kelly also said the Scorpion investment will bring 500 high-paying jobs to the area.

