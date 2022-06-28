Mayor, city manager say talks continuing on aerospace industry at Topeka Regional Airport

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mayor Mike Padilla and interim City Manager Bill Cochran held their monthly news conference Tuesday morning in City Hall and touched on a number of subjects, ranging on increasing the aerospace industry at the Topeka Regional Airport to the number of applicants for the city manager’s position to ongoing demolition of the former White Lakes Mall to fireworks ordinances and safety.

Cochran said the Greater Topeka Partnership, the city of Topeka and the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority are continually discussing bringing commercial air service back to the capital city.

However, discussions also are underway to increase the presence of the aerospace industry at the airport.

“We feel there’s some good progress in some of those areas,” Cochran said. “We’re just not at a point where we can really talk about this publicly, but there are a lot of positive things I think we’re going to see coming.”

Padilla said there has been an increase in the number of conversations on boosting the aerospace industry’s presence at the airport.

“I just think the conversations that are being had now are encouraging and are more frequent than they have been in the past years,” Padilla said, “and I think that the intent is to continue to move forward with those and not let just air service be the sole focus that we have out there in the development of that property.”

Fireworks ordinances and safety also were mentioned at the meeting. According to city ordinance, fireworks can’t be shot in Topeka until July 3 and 4. The shooting of fireworks is prohibited after 11 p.m. on July 3 and midnight on July 4.

The July 15 deadline to apply for the open city manager’s position is drawing near, and so far some 30 people have expressed an interest, Cochran said.

The hope is for a new city manager to be in place by October or November, with the exact date based partially on when the new candidate can start working in Topeka.

Cochran also said demolition of White Lakes Mall was ongoing, and that the city is “trying to work with everybody involved to try to expedite that process, so the sooner the better for the city of Topeka.”

Cochran also noted the city continues to work closely with the Kansas Department of Transportation and hopes to see several streets at the north end of downtown Topeka reopened soon after they were closed recently because of safety concerns along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct on Interstate 70.

