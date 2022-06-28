Advertisement

Lawrence teen’s ER visit gives clues into shooting, paintball vandalism

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Monday night shooting, the sound of gunfire in the city and paintball vandalism around Lawrence may all be connected after a 17-year-old showed up at a local ER with possible clues.

The Lawrence Police Department says a shooting on Monday night, June 27, the sound of gunfire and paintball vandalism reported in the city may all be related.

Officers said a 17-year-old came into a local ER with an actual gunshot wound to the foot and could be associated with paintball activity and sounds residents may have heard.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should call 785-843-TIPS to report it.

