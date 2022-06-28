Lawrence teen’s ER visit gives clues into shooting, paintball vandalism

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Monday night shooting, the sound of gunfire in the city and paintball vandalism around Lawrence may all be connected after a 17-year-old showed up at a local ER with possible clues.

The Lawrence Police Department says a shooting on Monday night, June 27, the sound of gunfire and paintball vandalism reported in the city may all be related.

Officers said a 17-year-old came into a local ER with an actual gunshot wound to the foot and could be associated with paintball activity and sounds residents may have heard.

A shooting last night, the sound of gunfire, and paintball vandalism may all be related. A 17-year-old showed up at the ER with an actual gunshot wound to the foot and may be associated with paintball activity and sounds people heard. Call https://t.co/y1GtAge36T if you have info pic.twitter.com/GHkznJWCNr — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) June 28, 2022

If anyone has information about the incident, they should call 785-843-TIPS to report it.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.