KU’s new baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald and staff add first recruit

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just over a week after Dan Fitzgerald was hired as the new skipper for Kansas baseball, he and his staff are not wasting time.

Beau Brewer announced on his Twitter that he committed to KU Sunday morning.

Brewer is transferring from Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas after his sophomore season.

The 6′3 infielder and outfielder hit .411 in 56 games, led the team in homeruns (6) and RBI (74). Also, Brewer 25 doubles last year which was ninth in the nation.

