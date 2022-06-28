Advertisement

KU’s National Championship game among ESPYS 2022 “Best Game”

Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After its first national title in 14 years, the Jayhawks could bring home some more hardware.

One of the best game nominees is Kansas’ 16 point rally to take down North Carolina in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. That was the biggest comeback in championship game history.

Another game on that list, the AFC Divisional Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in overtime.

ESPYS 2022 will be July 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

