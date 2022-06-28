KU’s National Championship game among ESPYS 2022 “Best Game”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After its first national title in 14 years, the Jayhawks could bring home some more hardware.

One of the best game nominees is Kansas’ 16 point rally to take down North Carolina in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. That was the biggest comeback in championship game history.

Another game on that list, the AFC Divisional Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in overtime.

ESPYS 2022 will be July 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

