KU men’s basketball releases non-conference schedule
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sign of a new basketball season is inching closer after Kansas men’s basketball announces their 2022-2023 non-conference schedule.
KU will start with an exhibition game against Pittsburg State Wednesday, Nov. 2 and then match up with Omaha Monday, Nov. 7. The Jayhawks will have their hands full on the road against Duke Tuesday Nov. 15.
Kansas will play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Nov. 23 - Nov 25 as part of a Thanksgiving Tournament.
Some other matchups to look out for, KU faces off against Missouri Dec. 10, Indiana Dec. 17 and Kentucky Jan. 28.
