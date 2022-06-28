Advertisement

KU men’s basketball releases non-conference schedule

Kansas players celebrate a win over Villanova after the second half of a college basketball...
Kansas players celebrate a win over Villanova after the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. Kansas won 81-65.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sign of a new basketball season is inching closer after Kansas men’s basketball announces their 2022-2023 non-conference schedule.

KU will start with an exhibition game against Pittsburg State Wednesday, Nov. 2 and then match up with Omaha Monday, Nov. 7. The Jayhawks will have their hands full on the road against Duke Tuesday Nov. 15.

Kansas will play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Nov. 23 - Nov 25 as part of a Thanksgiving Tournament.

Some other matchups to look out for, KU faces off against Missouri Dec. 10, Indiana Dec. 17 and Kentucky Jan. 28.

To find the full non-conference schedule, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were killed as the result of a head-on collision on K-4 near NE 31st St. June 13, 2022.
KHP investigating presence of third vehicle at fatal wreck scene
One dead in Lyon Co. UTV rollover
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
KS Cold Cases: Mercedes Holford and Crystal Andrews
Kansas Cold Cases: Mercedes Holford and Crystal Andrews
One arrested in fatal Ottawa stabbing

Latest News

From left, Brooklyn Nets' Markel Brown, Thaddeus Young, CEO Brett Earmark and Atkinson's wife...
Big 12 Conference might have new commissioner
10 people were voted into Kansas sports Hall of Fame
10 inducted into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame
Jayhawks first recruit under new head coach Dan Fitzgerald
KU’s new baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald and staff add first recruit
Malcolm Perry was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. (Paul W. Gillespie/The...
NFL player to host football camp at Fort Riley