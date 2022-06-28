KU men’s basketball releases non-conference schedule

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sign of a new basketball season is inching closer after Kansas men’s basketball announces their 2022-2023 non-conference schedule.

KU will start with an exhibition game against Pittsburg State Wednesday, Nov. 2 and then match up with Omaha Monday, Nov. 7. The Jayhawks will have their hands full on the road against Duke Tuesday Nov. 15.

Kansas will play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Nov. 23 - Nov 25 as part of a Thanksgiving Tournament.

Some other matchups to look out for, KU faces off against Missouri Dec. 10, Indiana Dec. 17 and Kentucky Jan. 28.

