KNEA reps among passengers on derailed Amtrak train

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About a dozen representatives from the Kansas National Education Association were among the passengers on the Amtrak Southwest Chief that derailed Monday in rural Missouri.

KNEA communications director Marcus Baltzell confirmed KNEA President Sherri Schwanz and vice president Kimberly Howard were among them. He said they about a dozen delegates were traveling the National Education Association Assembly in Chicago.

The train hit a dump track that was on the tracks near Mendon, a rural area about 85 miles northeast of Kansas City. Seven cars toppled. The truck’s driver and two train passengers died Monday, with a third passenger passing away Tuesday from their injuries.

Schwanz described the scene in an interview Monday night.

TThere was one gentleman who lifted all of us in our train car through the ceiling, and another passenger grabbed us,” she said.

A couple of people in the KNEA group suffered minor bumps from people falling on them, but all will be okay. Schwanz was grateful they did not suffer worse.

“(I) send my thoughts, prayers and deep sympathy for those who lost family members and all who were injured,” she said.

Six students and two chaperones from Pleasant Ridge High School in Leavenworth Co. also were on the train, headed to an FBLA conference. They all were okay.

Baltzel said one person from the KNEA group opted to stay home to recover, but the rest continued on to Chicago to attend the conference.

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived Tuesday in Mendon to investigate the crash. They hoped to know details, such as the train’s speed, by Wednesday.

The crossing at which the crash happened was on the list for safety improvements.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.