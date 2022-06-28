Advertisement

KBI Child Victims Task Force seizes evidence from SW Topeka home

No arrests made
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Agents with KBI’s Northeast Child Victims Task Force seized evidence from a home in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation tells 13 NEWS that its Northeast Child Victims Task Force executed a search warrant in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday morning, June 28.

KBI said the task force secured evidence from a home at 7225 SW 23rd St. in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Agents noted that no arrests have been made.

