Kansas ranked as one of worst states for road trips

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the worst states for summer road trips with its lowest category being attractions.

With nearly 80% of Americans reporting they will take some type of road trip during the summer of 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst States for Summer Road Trips, and Kansas ranks near the bottom.

To help drivers plan a fun and wallet-friendly trip in the face of inflation and rising gas prices, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states based on metrics that include the number of attractions to road conditions to cost.

According to the study, Kansas ranks 31st overall with a total score of 47.05, a Costs rank of 9, a Safety rank of 23, and an Activities rank of 46.

All of Kansas’ border states seemed to fare much better for road-trip drivers. Nebraska ranked 14th overall with a total score of 51.12, a Costs rank of 7, a Safety rank of 13 and an Activities rank of 36.

Colorado ranked 20th overall with a total score of 49.85, a Costs rank of 26, a Safety rank of 41 and an Activities rank of 12. Meanwhile, Oklahoma ranked 23rd overall with a total score of 49.51, a Costs rank of 3, a Safety rank of 32 and an Activities rank of 38.

Lastly, the study ranked Missouri 28th overall with a total score of 48.01, a Costs rank of 5, a Safety rank of 46 and an Activities rank of 30.

The report also found that Missouri and Oklahoma were found to have the second-and third-lowest average gas prices while Colorado had the third-highest cost of car repairs. Missouri reported the fourth-fewest and Colorado reported the fewest car thefts per capita.

The report notes that Kansas and Oklahoma were found to have the third and fourth lowest percentage of the total area designated as national parkland while Nebraska was found to have the fourth-lowest price of camping.

According to the study, the best states for road trips are:

New York Minnesota Texas Louisiana Maine

The study found the worst states for road trips are:

Rhode Island Connecticut Delaware Montana Arkansas

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.