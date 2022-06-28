Advertisement

Kansas man to spend 24+ years in prison for drug trafficking conviction

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man will spend more than 24 years in prison after a Wichita court convicted him of federal drug trafficking crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says one man has been sentenced to 295 months - more than 24 years - in prison after his conviction for drug trafficking crimes.

Court documents indicate that in March 2022, a federal jury convicted Travis Vontress, 45, of Wichita, on the following charges:

  • Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
  • Conspiracy to distribute heroin
  • Conspiracy to distribute cocaine
  • Maintaining a drug-involved premises
  • Use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime x2
  • Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

The Office noted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wichita Police department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Barton Co. Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Service, Sedgwick Co. Regional Forensic Science Center, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshall Service, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Nebraska State Patrol investigate the case.

