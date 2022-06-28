Kansas man to spend 24+ years in prison for drug trafficking conviction

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man will spend more than 24 years in prison after a Wichita court convicted him of federal drug trafficking crimes.

Court documents indicate that in March 2022, a federal jury convicted Travis Vontress, 45, of Wichita, on the following charges:

Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Conspiracy to distribute heroin

Conspiracy to distribute cocaine

Maintaining a drug-involved premises

Use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime x2

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

The Office noted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wichita Police department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Barton Co. Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Service, Sedgwick Co. Regional Forensic Science Center, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshall Service, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Nebraska State Patrol investigate the case.

