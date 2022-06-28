Kansas Health Foundation names new president, CEO

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Health Foundation has named Ed O’Malley as its new president and CEO.

The Kansas Health Foundation says it has named Ed O’Malley as its next president and CEO effective Aug. 10. It said he currently serves as president and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center - a non-profit organization.

“A lifelong Kansan, Ed has a track record of combining practical leadership skills with visionary system change,” said Jeffry L. Jack, chair of the KHF Board of Directors. “He has great interpersonal skills, but he also understands and thinks deeply about policy and the greater good. And as the Kansas Health Foundation continues to redefine health philanthropy by centering equity in our mission to improve the health of all Kansans, the Board is confident that Ed is the right person to lead us through these challenging times.”

KHF said O’Malley joined KLC - which is primarily funded by KHF - in 2007 as its founding president and CEO. It said he took the organization from a new startup to an internationally recognized leadership and training hub. Under his leadership, it said KLC played a significant role in the increase of the number of diverse and underrepresented groups in civic leadership throughout the Sunflower State.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always focused first and foremost on being a servant leader who is in tune with the needs of others,” O’Malley said. “While it will be bittersweet to leave the KLC family I’ve grown to love, it is an honor, and the fulfillment of a dream, to step into the president and CEO position at KHF, and follow in the footsteps of some men and women I greatly admire.”

Before his time at KLC, KHF said O’Malley served two terms as a state representative in the Kansas Legislature, gained experience in the private sector and worked on the staff of Governor Bill Graves. He is active in civic organizations - including as past board chair of the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas and chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board for the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.

KHF also noted that O’Malley has been on an advisory committee for the Colorado Health Foundation, a director for the Beta Theta Pi National Fraternity and a coach for youth sports.

The Foundation said O’Malley earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Kansas State University and completed the Emerging Leaders Streetwise MBA program offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. It said he also received executive training from the Harvard Business School and the Harvard John F. Kennedy School of Government.

