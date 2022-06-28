Advertisement

Jackson Spray Park set to reopen after pump-related closure

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Spray Park is set to reopen for more summer fun on Wednesday morning.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says Jackson Spray Park at SE 8th and Lake St. is set to reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29.

The park closed on Tuesday, June 21, after the pump to the park went out. However, SCP+R said the broken pump has been replaced and the park is ready for more summer fun.

Staff noted that the park is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

