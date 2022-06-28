Advertisement

Franklin Co. K9 credited with arrest of man after tailer stolen

Franklin Co. K9 Duke is credited with the arrest of Joseph Herrick on June, 28, 2022.
Franklin Co. K9 Duke is credited with the arrest of Joseph Herrick on June, 28, 2022.(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin Co. deputies have credited K9 Duke for the arrest of a man who attempted to flee after he allegedly stole a trailer early Tuesday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 28, that during the early-morning hours, deputies received reports of a stolen trailer from a home in Richmond.

Deputies said shortly after, they found the trailer allegedly being towed by Joseph Herrick, 35, of Burlingame.

Deputies said they tried to stop Herrick, but he refused and started a low-speed pursuit in which he eventually became stuck in a field and ran from the vehicle into the darkness.

The Sheriff’s Office said K9 Duke was able to track Herrick straight to the tree he was hiding in. Herrick was then arrested without incident and the trailer was returned to its owner.

