Earnings from Panera Bread’s annual fundraiser to go to pediatric cancer research

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Panera Bread’s 7th annual fundraising campaign is set to help raise funds for a pediatric charity that funds cancer treatment research called Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF).

From June 22 to August 31, the Pan American Panera Bread Cafes, owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group, will have a 10-week campaign where 25 cents from each Frozen Agave Lemonade and Frozen Strawberry Lemonade will go towards ALSF’s cancer research.

Along with the lemonade sales, 10 cents from every Lemon Drop Cookie purchase will go to ALSF and each lemonade tote sold for catering orders will donate three dollars to the foundation.

Customers also have the option to round up their checks or donate a dollar amount when they order.

According to Pan American Group, since the fundraising campaign began in 2016, $340,000 has been raised for ALSF.

“Pan American Group is proud to once again partner with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation,” said Kelly Cook, president of operations, Pan American Group. “This fundraiser provides our customers with a heartwarming, yet simple way to help fund lifesaving research for children in our communities. We look forward to another year of fundraising and appreciate the ongoing support of our customers and team members during this campaign.”

In fact, Pan American further says that 130 Panera Bread cafes across the nation raised $186,000 in 2021. For 2022, Pan American has set a goal of $200,000 for the ALSF campaign.

“We are grateful for Pan American Group’s continued support and generosity as a key supporter of ALSF for the past seven years,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom, and co-executive director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. “This generous donation gives us the ability to change the lives of children and their families looking for a cure.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.