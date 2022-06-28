Court announces new members for Task Force on Permanency Planning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has announced the new list of members for its Task Force on Permanency Planning, which includes some new and some familiar faces.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed eight Kansans to its Task Force on Permanency Planning and reappointed three others. It said newly appointed members will serve 4-year terms which will end on June 30, 2026.

Newly appointed members include:

Tara Carlile, Newton

District Magistrate Judge Timothy Woods, serving in Finney Co. of the 25th Judicial District

Kristina Scott, Topeka

Cara Rapp, Wichita

Grant Brazaill, Wichita

The two members appointed to fill unexpired terms include:

Candace Bridgess, Hutchinson, will serve through June 30, 2023

Lori Libel, Topeka, will serve through June 30, 2024

The Court noted that Lana Goetz, a court program specialist, has been appointed as a permanent, nonvoting representative of the Office of Judicial Administration.

The Court said reappointed members include:

Brian Dempsey, Topeka

Chief Judge Amy Harth of the 6th Judicial District, composed of Bourbon, Linn and Miami counties

Chris Halbert, Holton

The Court indicated it established the working task force in 1984 to advise the court on ways to provide and improve the care of children under the care of the court. It said its responsibilities include:

Development and implementation of a strategic plan for child welfare oversight

Collaboration with district courts, the Kansas Department for Children and Families and Native American tribes in Kansas

Development and implementation of statewide legal training

Review of federally funded child and family services

Overall, the Court said the task force recommends improvements and suggests programs that help children in foster care find safe permanent homes as quickly as possible.

According to the Court, the 21-member task force includes district court judges, district magistrate judges, lawyers, court-appointed guardians, prosecutors and representatives from Indian tribal courts, state agencies, court-appointed special advocates, citizen review boards, and mental health, behavioral health and substance abuse treatment providers.

