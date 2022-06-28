Commission to interview nominees for Shawnee Co. District Judge positions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nominating Commission is set to interview nominees for two Shawnee Co. district magistrate judge positions.

Kansas Courts says the Third Judicial District Nominating Commission will interview nominees for two district magistrate judge vacancies at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

The Court said the new positions have been certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the Governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.

The Third Judicial District covers Shawnee County.

The Court noted that the interviews will be open to the public and will be held at the Shawnee Co. Courthouse, 200 SE 7th St., in Topeka. It said the interview schedule will be announced once it has been finalized.

Nominees are as follows:

Kaitlin Alegria, Topeka, development director-School of Law, Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation

Kevin Brinker, Berryton, lieutenant, Kansas Highway Patrol

JaLynn Copp, Topeka

Dennis Jones, Topeka, district judge pro tem, 3rd Judicial District

Anson Tullis, Topeka, staff attorney, Kansas Legal Services

Christopher Turner, Topeka, director of enforcement data and judicial outreach, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance

Vicki Yost, Topeka, senior paralegal, City of Topeka

Vicki Zielinksi, Topeka, licensed practical nurse, U.S.D. 501

The Court said the Commission will meet via phone conference at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, to review nominations.

The Third Judicial District Nominating Commission is composed of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Toby McCullough of Rossville, Whitney Casement of Topeka, Thomas Lemon of Topeka, Randall Phillips of Topeka, Rebecca Sanders of Topeka and Eric Stafford of Topeka.

