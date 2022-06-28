City of Manhattan to move cleanup efforts to Area 2 following severe storms

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has moved the citywide cleanup effort to Area 2 after severe storms and a tornado damaged homes and brought down a significant amount of debris in the area.

The City of Manhattan says the citywide cleanup efforts have officially moved into Area 2 - Purple - on Friday, June 24 after crews finished with tree and limb debris in Area 1 - Tan - on Thursday.

The City said crews have collected a significant amount of tree and limb debris which has led to multiple days of work needed in each region to transport the debris away. It said crews will continue the cleanup effort in the north-central area early this week and only move into Area 3 - Blue - once it is finished.

If residents are in one of the later collection areas - Areas 3, 4, and 5 - the City said it encourages them to have all tree limbs, branches and drop debris set out on the curb as soon as possible to ensure they are ready for pickup.

The City has asked residents to remember that it will only accept limbs and tree pieces - no construction debris will be taken. It has also asked residents to be patient with crews as many were called out several nights to clean up after various subsequent storm events.

According to the City, the order and rotation for collection areas were originally based on damage from the June 11 tornado and severe weather. It said it intentionally started its collection efforts in areas hit hardest by that storm.

The City noted that it will continue to provide updates as the cleanup effort progresses. It said staff plan to continue to move from one area to another in the order identified. It expects cleanup to be finished around July 12.

The City also indicated that two structures were damaged in the storm which came through Manhattan on Thursday, June 23 - a 2-family home on Rosewalk Place was damaged by fire resulting from lightning and a tree damaged a home in the 600 block of Bluemont.

The Manhattan Fire Department said crews are still investigating the damage to the structure on Bluemont, however, at this time it appears no one has been displaced due to the storm.

MFD noted the damage incurred from the June 21 storm was the heaviest east of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and north of the Casement and McCall Rd. intersection - all within city limits. It said the damage included:

18 homes with various levels of damage from wind and fallen trees - ranging from damaged electrical services to severe roof damage This includes 9 single-family homes and 8 manufactured homes

2 single-family homes were damaged by fires that happened in the early morning hours of June 22 after the storm

3 homes were vacated due to imminent safety concerns

MFD said it is anticipated residents will need to vacate some units due to the amount of stormwater infiltration in some areas of the city in the past two weeks after the severe windstorm. It said it will work with property owners to relocate tenants of units that may need to be vacated.

It's been a tough month for severe weather in Kansas. City of Manhattan crews are still working their way through... Posted by Riley County Emergency Management on Monday, June 27, 2022

