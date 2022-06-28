Advertisement

California man sentenced to prison for Kansas bankruptcy scheme

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A California man will spend three years in prison for lying to a Kansas Bankruptcy court claiming that he was owed $630,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Monday, June 27, a California man was sentenced to 36 months - 3 years - in prison after his March conviction for one count of mail fraud and one count of making a false representation in a bankruptcy proceeding.

Court documents indicate that in January 2018, Nana Baidoobonso-Iam, 69, of California, created a scheme in which he mailed an Involuntary Petition in Bankruptcy to the U.S Bankruptcy Court for the District of Kansas.

The documents show that Baidoobonso-Iam signed the petition under the penalties of perjury and lied that an individual had owed him $630,000 and owed another person $1.26 million.

The Office noted that the U.S. Postal Service investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger prosecuted it.

