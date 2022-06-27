Topeka business wins statewide award for expanding art in community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaping Llamas Artisan Shop has been named 2022 Existing Business of the Year by the Kansas Small Business Development Center.

The store opened in 2016 and has provided a place for local artists to showcase their creativity and grow the art scene in Topeka. Alicia VanWalleghem, the owner of Leaping Llamas, used the Kansas SBDC for startup assistance as well as business and marketing strategies to help grow her store.

“I have utilized the Kansas SBDC throughout the entire tenure of Leaping Llamas, and the consistency is what stands out to me,” VanWalleghem said.

The Kansas SBDC will recognize Leaping Llamas in downtown Topeka June 28.

