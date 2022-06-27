Advertisement

Son accepts honors father earned in WWII

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A World War II veteran finally received the honors he earned for his service.

Al Holloway accepted the honors for his father, Staff Sgt. Homer Holloway. The presentation was held at the Kansas National Guard Museum in Topeka.

Holloway’s family knew he’d served with the Army in WWII. He didn’t talk about it much, so they started researching his story after his death.

Al Holloway said he was able to track down missing records to learn his father was an infantryman who served in the Pacific, and had earned a Bronze Star and other honors.

“It makes me exceedingly happy that he finally got credit for what he actually did,” Al Holloway said. “It wasn’t just him. By his own admission there were millions of other troops out there doing the exact same thing he was doing.”

Homer Holloway passed away in 1991.

Al shared more of his father’s story in a recent 13 NEWS Salute Our Heroes segment, which you can view here.

