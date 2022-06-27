Silver Lake senior carries on her mom’s legacy, brings back Relay For Life

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - After about twenty years, Relay For Life is coming back to Silver Lake.

Silver Lake High School senior Lauren McCaffrey’s mom, Kasey, was heavily involved with Relay For Life in Shawnee County before passing away in 2016 from pancreatic cancer.

Now, Lauren is honoring her mom’s legacy by bringing the fundraising event back to her town, raising money for The American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.

“She was very passionate about it. So losing her and seeing her passion towards it really inspired me to get involved, and bring it to the Silver Lake community,” said McCaffrey.

It will take place on August 27th at Silver Lake High School. Lauren says she has already received an outpour of support from the local community.

“A lot of people are willing to help,” she said. “We’ve had lots of organizations or companies reach out to us.”

Lauren said she’s happy to be making a difference for a cause that so many people care about. The most special part of being at the forefront of bringing Relay For Life back to Silver Lake is that she gets to carry on her mom’s work.

“It’s awesome. I’m really happy that I am making this happen, and it’s very meaningful to me to lead on her legacy like that,” she said.

There will be a meeting at the Silver Lake United Methodist Church on Monday, June 27th at 6 p.m. that anyone is welcome to go to and help plan the event.

