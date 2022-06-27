Advertisement

Roy Williams, Clint Bowyer among 10 voted to Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

Kansas Coach Roy Williams raises his arms in victory after cutting a piece of the net after the...
Kansas Coach Roy Williams raises his arms in victory after cutting a piece of the net after the NCAA Midwest regional finals in St. Louis, Mo., on Saturday, March 27, 1993. Williams' Jayhawks defeated Indiana 83-77 to advance to the Final Four in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)(SETH PERLMAN | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Kansas basketball coach Roy Williams and former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer, of Emporia, were among those voted to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, the organization announced Monday.

Williams led the Jayhawks to four Final Fours between 1988-2003 before departing for his alma mater, North Carolina, where he won three NCAA national championships. Bowyer won 10 NASCAR Cup Series events during his 16-year career. Bowyer is now a NASCAR television commentator.

Williams and Boyer will be among 10 inducted during the KSHOF induction ceremony on Oct. 2 at the Kansas Star Casino. They’ll be joined by former Chief Kendall Gammon, legendary baseball researcher Bill James, Wichita State championship-winning bowling coach Gordon Vadakin and the state’s winningest high school girls basketball coach, Jesse Nelson.

Also included in the Class of 2022 are Emporia State basketball players Emily Bloss Carpenter and Tara Holloway, Negro Leagues baseball player Elwood “Bingo” DeMoss and Super Bowl and Kansas City Royals groundskeeper George Toma.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed Saturday night in Jefferson Co. wreck
At one point, 15 law enforcement vehicles from BNSF Police, Topeka Police and Shawnee Co....
KBI says officers used bean bags, other options before shooting man
Police chase
4-county chase, standoff land Colorado woman behind Kansas bars
American Flag generic
Fourth of July Events: 2022
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots against North Carolina during the second half of a...
KU undrafted free agent David McCormack signs with Timberwolves

Latest News

Malcolm Perry was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. (Paul W. Gillespie/The...
NFL player to host football camp at Fort Riley
KU’s Bryce Hoppel sits down with 13 SPORTS in June 2021 as he prepares for first-ever Olympics
KU’s Hoppel wins third 800m title at USATF Outdoor Championships
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes revealed Sunday...
Mahomes family reveals they are having a baby boy
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws before an NFL football game against the...
Daughter of former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith recovering after emergency brain surgery