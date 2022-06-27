Repairs will reduce stretch of Oakland Expressway to single-lane until Nov.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge repair project set to begin along the Oakland Expressway will add significant delays to those who travel the stretch of road frequently.

The Kansas Dept. of Transportation says five months worth of repairs on the Oakland Expressway (K-4) between the Shunganunga Creek to the U.S. 40 junction will begin Tuesday, June 28th.

K-4 between US-40 and the Shunga Creek will be reduced to one lane starting June 28, 2022 for five month-long repair project. (Kansas Dept. of Transportation)

KDOT says traffic will be reduced to one lane while crews work, which will be between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays, weather permitting. Traffic will be directed by temporary traffic signals, and delays of up to 15 minutes should be expected.

The $607,000 project is set to be complete in late November 2022 by PCiRoads of Saint Michael, Minnesota

