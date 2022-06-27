Advertisement

Repairs will reduce stretch of Oakland Expressway to single-lane until Nov.

Closures happening weekdays from 7a to 7p
Road construction
Road construction(MGN)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge repair project set to begin along the Oakland Expressway will add significant delays to those who travel the stretch of road frequently.

The Kansas Dept. of Transportation says five months worth of repairs on the Oakland Expressway (K-4) between the Shunganunga Creek to the U.S. 40 junction will begin Tuesday, June 28th.

K-4 between US-40 and the Shunga Creek will be reduced to one lane starting June 28, 2022 for...
K-4 between US-40 and the Shunga Creek will be reduced to one lane starting June 28, 2022 for five month-long repair project.(Kansas Dept. of Transportation)

KDOT says traffic will be reduced to one lane while crews work, which will be between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays, weather permitting. Traffic will be directed by temporary traffic signals, and delays of up to 15 minutes should be expected.

The $607,000 project is set to be complete in late November 2022 by PCiRoads of Saint Michael, Minnesota

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed Saturday night in Jefferson Co. wreck
KS Cold Cases: Mercedes Holford and Crystal Andrews
Kansas Cold Cases: Mercedes Holford and Crystal Andrews
One dead in Lyon Co. UTV rollover
Police chase
4-county chase, standoff land Colorado woman behind Kansas bars
At one point, 15 law enforcement vehicles from BNSF Police, Topeka Police and Shawnee Co....
KBI says officers used bean bags, other options before shooting man

Latest News

Topeka Police officers fatally shot a man who they say charged them with a knife after an hour...
KBI still working to identify man fatally shot by Topeka Police
Seven month old baby receives the Covid-19 vaccine.
Pediatric COVID vaccines now available in Shawnee Co.
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Malcolm Perry was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. (Paul W. Gillespie/The...
NFL player to host football camp at Fort Riley