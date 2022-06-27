Pediatric COVID vaccines now available in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of six months and five years are now being administered in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. says the agency received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna pediatric vaccine and administration of the vaccinations have begun.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment said June 20th that they would be following vaccination recommendations issued by the CDC for children between 6 months and five years of age.

The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. says appointments are preferred, and can be made at (785) 251-5700. Walk-ins are welcome at the Clinical Services Division, at 2115 SW 10th Ave. at the following times:

Monday, Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tuesday from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m, and then again from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday from 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and then from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The agency says vaccinations needed to attend school in the fall will also be available.

Everyone over the age of two is required to wear a mask inside the building.

For questions, you can email the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. directly by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.