Advertisement

Pediatric COVID vaccines now available in Shawnee Co.

Seven month old baby receives the Covid-19 vaccine.
Seven month old baby receives the Covid-19 vaccine.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of six months and five years are now being administered in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. says the agency received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna pediatric vaccine and administration of the vaccinations have begun.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment said June 20th that they would be following vaccination recommendations issued by the CDC for children between 6 months and five years of age.

The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. says appointments are preferred, and can be made at (785) 251-5700. Walk-ins are welcome at the Clinical Services Division, at 2115 SW 10th Ave. at the following times:

  • Monday, Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m, and then again from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday from 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and then from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The agency says vaccinations needed to attend school in the fall will also be available.

Everyone over the age of two is required to wear a mask inside the building.

For questions, you can email the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. directly by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed Saturday night in Jefferson Co. wreck
At one point, 15 law enforcement vehicles from BNSF Police, Topeka Police and Shawnee Co....
KBI says officers used bean bags, other options before shooting man
Police chase
4-county chase, standoff land Colorado woman behind Kansas bars
American Flag generic
Fourth of July Events: 2022
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots against North Carolina during the second half of a...
KU undrafted free agent David McCormack signs with Timberwolves

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Malcolm Perry was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. (Paul W. Gillespie/The...
NFL player to host football camp at Fort Riley
Leaping Llamas opened its doors in downtown Topeka in 2016. (File)
Topeka business wins statewide award for expanding art in community
California man sentenced to 3 years for KS Bankruptcy fraud