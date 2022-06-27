One dead, one injured in Lyon Co. accident

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead, another seriously injured following a wreck in southeast Lyon Co. Monday morning.

According to KVOE radio, the accident happened around 6 a.m. near Road 50 and Road V.

Lyon Co. officials tell KVOE that one person in the vehicle was taken to Newman Regional Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The accident’s location is southwest of Hartford.

No other details have been released.

