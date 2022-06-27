One dead, one injured in Lyon Co. accident
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead, another seriously injured following a wreck in southeast Lyon Co. Monday morning.
According to KVOE radio, the accident happened around 6 a.m. near Road 50 and Road V.
Lyon Co. officials tell KVOE that one person in the vehicle was taken to Newman Regional Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The accident’s location is southwest of Hartford.
No other details have been released.
