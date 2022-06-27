One arrested in fatal Ottawa stabbing

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead, another behind bars following a stabbing in Ottawa over the weekend.

According to the Ottawa Police Dept., officers were called to a home in the 700 block of West 11th St. around 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26 on reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, OPD says they found Dalton Presley, 29, of Ottawa dead from an apparent stab wound.

Officials say Presley’s roommate, Anthony Alvarado, 29, of Ottawa was arrested in connection to the incident. Alvarado was booked into the Franklin Co. Adult Detention Center for second degree murder.

The Ottawa Police Dept. says the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting their agency in the investigation.

