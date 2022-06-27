Advertisement

NFL player to host football camp at Fort Riley

Malcolm Perry was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. (Paul W. Gillespie/The...
Malcolm Perry was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. (Paul W. Gillespie/The Baltimore Sun via AP)(WITN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NFL wide receiver Malcolm Perry of the New England Patriots will be hosting a youth football camp June 29 and 30 at Fort Riley.

The camp will host 150 military children in first through 8th grade from the Fort Riley community. Registration for the camp was available through June 25.

Malcolm Perry was raised in a military family, both of his parents were members of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division. Perry attended the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland for four years before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL draft. He signed a reserve/future contact with the New England Patriots at the beginning of this year.

