Monday night forecast: Another nice evening before heating up this week

90s return by the midweek with chances for rain this weekend
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s another nice day outside across Kansas with temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon with high clouds moving in providing filtered sunlight. Expect another nice evening tonight as temperatures hover around 60º with a light southeast breeze. We warm to the upper 80s Tuesday and reach the 90s again Wednesday. We are tracking several rounds of scattered rain this weekend that may impact your plans this holiday weekend.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Temperatures begin to climb Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s under generally sunny skies and breezy south winds at 10 to 15 mph. South winds continue to usher in warmer and more humid air for Wednesday and Thursday while temperatures once again reach the low to mid 90s. Heat index Thursday may be around 100º in the afternoon.

A weak cold front nears the area Friday and will likely produce a few rounds of scattered rain and thunderstorms during the 4th of July holiday weekend. The highest chance for rain and storms falls on Saturday through Sunday morning. There is a low chance for lingering rain showers and isolated storms Monday, but it is low enough to leave it off of the 8-day forecast. The risk for severe weather this weekend is also low, but be mindful of lightning when outdoors.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WIBW)

Taking Action:

  1. After the cooler last few days you will need to turn the A/C back on likely tomorrow as temperatures warm up.
  2. The rain chance is lowest for Friday, Sunday night and Monday and highest Saturday and Saturday night. We will need to closely monitor the rain chances for the evening of July 4th, but for now the rain chance is low.

