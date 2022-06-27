Monday forecast: A warming trend through the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a cool day yesterday, temperatures are going to be heating up through the week with dry conditions until Friday. This will unfortunately set up a rainy holiday weekend (at least on Saturday). Sunday/Monday are a little more uncertain.

As we get closer to the holiday weekend, we’ll be able to fine-tune the forecast but the way it looks right now the higher chance of rain will be Saturday with lower chances Sunday and Monday. The severe weather threat also appears low at this time but all it takes are t-storms and the threat for lightning to be dangerous to be outside so keep checking back this week for updates.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night will be another cool night before the heat starts to build back in on Wednesday with upper 80s-low 90s and gusts near 20 mph. The humidity increases slightly although it still won’t be bad through Thursday.

Thursday’s temperatures get slightly hotter with gusts closer to 25 mph.

Rain gradually develops on Friday and continues on and off for most of the holiday weekend. This includes a low chance Sunday night into the 4th of July despite the dry conditions in the 8 day. Due to lower confidence of rain during the 4th of July itself will keep it dry for now.

Taking Action:

Temperatures should be comfortable enough to keep the windows open and the AC off through Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon gets back up near 90° when you probably want to turn the AC back on.

While rain chances exist for much of the holiday weekend, late Friday into Saturday is looking to be the highest chance for rain. Sunday and Monday are lower chances but still may exist at times in parts of northeast Kansas so keep checking back for updates.



