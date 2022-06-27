Leavenworth County students on Amtrak train are ‘okay’ following crash

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The Easton, Kansas, School District said early Monday evening that six students and two chaperones who were riding on a train that derailed are ‘okay.’

They were riding the train to Chicago to represent Pleasant Ridge High School at the FBLA National Convention, according to the district.

School officials say all six students have been reunited with their families.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those involved,” the district said in a statement.

According to Amtrak, the derailment happened at 1:42 p.m. on June 27. It happened after the train hit a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, which is in Chariton County.

