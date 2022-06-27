KHP investigating presence of third vehicle at fatal wreck scene

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms a third vehicle may have been involved in a head-on collision that killed two drivers.

The wreck happened June 13, 2022, on K-4, just south of NE 31 St. near the Jefferson / Shawnee county line.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log stated Thomas Mika, 51, was driving north on K-4 when his pickup went off the road. KHP says he overcorrected, came back on the highway, crossed the center line, and collided with an oncoming SUV.

Both Mika and the SUV’s driver - Gerald Counter, 73 - were killed. A passenger in Counter’s vehicle was injured.

KHP said Monday it is aware of a third vehicle and its driver who were at the scene. They say they continue to follow-up with that driver, and their investigation continues.

