KDHE facing DOJ lawsuit for violating servicemember’s employment rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The Justice Department alleges KDHE violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Act of 1994 when it pushed Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Stacy Gonzales out of her position because of an upcoming military deployment.

“Any attempt to deny someone employment based upon their dedicated military service to this country is wrong and a violation of that person’s civil rights,” said U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard for the District of Kansas. “It is the responsibility of the Justice Department to take action to support our servicemembers and we take that responsibility very seriously.”

According to the complaint, SSG Gonzales was employed under the KDHE as a disease intervention specialist with the Finney County Department of Health from 2001 - 2010. During this time, she also performed active military service including deployments to both Iraq and Kuwait.

The complaint alleges upon her return from active service overseas in 2007, Gonzales had begun to experience hostility from KDHE regarding her military obligations. KDHE is also accused of eliminating funding for her position after receiving notice of an impending overseas deployment in 2010, effectively eliminating the position altogether.

The Dept. of Justice seeks recovery of SSG Gonzales’ lost wages, other employment benefits, and liquidated damages.

“This lawsuit reinforces the Justice Department’s strong commitment to protecting the rights of those who serve in our country’s armed forces,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We owe a solemn duty to members of the National Guard and Reserve to act when any employer seeks to deny them an opportunity to earn a living because they are called to duty.”

13 NEWS reached out to KDHE for a statement regarding the lawsuit, but has not received a response.

