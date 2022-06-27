Advertisement

KBI still working to identify man fatally shot by Topeka Police

Topeka Police officers fatally shot a man who they say charged them with a knife after an hour of negotiating. It happened on BNSF tracks near 4th and Holiday in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says they still are working to identify the man who was shot and killed Friday by Topeka Police officers.

The KBI says a BNSF employee reported the man was trespassing on their tracks at SE 4th and Holliday, near the Amtrak station in Downtown Topeka. The employee told police the charged at him with an object that turned out to be a knife, and the employee locked his doors and drove off.

The KBI says Topeka Police spent an hour negotiating with the man to drop the knife, but he started cutting himself. According to the KBI, the officers used bean bag rounds and other less lethal methods, but the man then charged at them and three officers fired. TPD said a fourth officer used less-lethal force.

The officers immediately rendered aid, and emergency medical personnel took the man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The KBI says an autopsy scheduled for Monday afternoon may offer new methods to determine the man’s identity.

The officers involved are on administrative leave, as is policy, while the KBI investigates. Their findings will be turned over to the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s office for review.

