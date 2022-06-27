Advertisement

Hundreds of fans to be given away in Topeka on Tue.

Evergy
Evergy(KWCH)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As part of an effort to help people without access to air-conditioning this summer, The Salvation Army and Evergy will be donating 300 fans to Topekans. The giveaway will take place 9:00 a.m. June 28 at The Topeka Salvation Army on 1320 SE 6th Street.

Evergy’s contribution is part of 2,600 fans which will be distributed throughout all the communities it serves. The fans will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and each household will be eligible for one fan. Proof of address and identification are required.

Fans help relieve sweltering summer heat, but some days finding an air-conditioned space is the safest option. Stay aware of heat safety tips and signs of heat illness:

• Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

• Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

• Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

• Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Ensure they have water and a shady place to rest.

• Eat small meals and eat more often.

• Avoid extreme temperature changes.

• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

For further questions, contact The Salvation Army at 785-223-9648.

