Advertisement

Drowning of 2 boys in pool was ‘heartbreaking and terrible accident,’ police say

Two boys drowned in a pool in Kentucky, according to police.
Two boys drowned in a pool in Kentucky, according to police.(Steven Lek)
By Greg Phelps and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - The deaths of two young boys found unresponsive in a backyard in a swimming pool was not the result of foul play, Kentucky police say.

Louisville Metro police said the drownings of the boys, who were cousins, appears to be “a heartbreaking and terrible accident.”

Officers were called to a home in Louisville around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after the boys, both younger than 12 years old, were found in the pool.

With police cars clearing a route to downtown, the boys were rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital by EMS. Attempts to save them were unsuccessful, WAVE reported.

The names of the boys have not been released by the Jefferson County Coroners Office.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed Saturday night in Jefferson Co. wreck
At one point, 15 law enforcement vehicles from BNSF Police, Topeka Police and Shawnee Co....
KBI says officers used bean bags, other options before shooting man
Police chase
4-county chase, standoff land Colorado woman behind Kansas bars
American Flag generic
Fourth of July Events: 2022
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots against North Carolina during the second half of a...
KU undrafted free agent David McCormack signs with Timberwolves

Latest News

According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and...
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Georgia, coroner says
The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak...
Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; reports of injuries
From left, Jennifer Crumbley, attorney Shannon Smith, attorney Mariell Lehman, and James...
Oxford shooting suspect could be witness in parents’ trial
The constitutional right to an abortion returns to the states, while the fight continues for...
Next steps, new battles after Roe overturned
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia