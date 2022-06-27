California man sentenced to 3 years for KS Bankruptcy fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A California man will spend the next three years behind bars for committing bankruptcy fraud in a Kansas court proceeding.

The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Kansas says Nana Baidoobonso-Iam, 69, of California was sentenced to 36 months in prison following a jury trial in March 2022.

According to a media release, Baidoobonso-Iam engaged in a scheme where he mailed an Involuntary Petition in Bankruptcy to the U. S. Bankruptcy Court for the Dist. of Kansas in January 2018. Officials say Baidoobonso-Iam falsely claimed one person owed him $630,000 and another owed him $1.26 million.

Baidoobonso-Iam was convicted of one count of mail fraud and one count of making a false representation in a bankruptcy proceeding.

The U.S. Postal Service investigated the case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

